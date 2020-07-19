MSP welcomes census change for armed forces community

July 19, 2020 at 3:31 pm

News that, for the first time in the history of Scotland’s census, there will be a question on service in the Armed Forces, has been welcomed by Highlands and Islands MSP, Rhoda Grant.

The announcement, which came earlier this week, follows a campaign led by Poppyscotland and the Royal British Legion and supported by Ms Grant.

The Scottish Labour list MSP believes that decision to include the question on the 2021 census will provide Poppyscotland, as well as public bodies, local authorities, and other military charities with valuable information to ensure they can best meet the needs of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

It has been estimated that there are 2.4 million veterans currently living in Great Britain, who make up part of a wider ex-Service community which includes their spouses, partners, dependent children and widow(er)s. However, little is currently known about the exact numbers, location and needs of this significant group. Including an Armed Forces question in the next census would provide public bodies, local authorities, and charities with valuable information to ensure they are able to deliver the best services they can for our Armed Forces community.

Ms Grant said: “Having a better understanding of the profile and needs of veterans is a key part of making sure our public services are tailored for our armed forces community I welcome this historic change to the 2021 Census to include a question on the Armed Forces.

“This is a huge step forward and will help us better understand and support our veterans and wider armed forces community across the Highlands and Islands going forward.”

Mark Collins, interim chief executive of Poppyscotland, said: “We would like to thank the scores of politicians from across the spectrum at Holyrood and Westminster, several local authorities and our volunteers and supporters who came together to support our Count Them In campaign. I am also extremely grateful to National Records of Scotland for their engaging approach, working closely with us throughout the process from devising potential questions through to testing and considering the outputs.

“This is an extremely proud moment for Poppyscotland. After leading a successful campaign, the fact that a military question will be in the 2021 Census will significantly improve our understanding of the Armed Forces community which up until now has been very limited. It will ensure that we, along with other charities and service providers, can deliver the best service possible to them when and where it is needed most.”

