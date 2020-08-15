MSP welcomes axing of Scottish produce tariffs

August 15, 2020 at 10:37 am

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has welcomed this week’s announcement that US tariffs on Scottish shortbread are being axed, and that no tariffs will be placed on Scottish gin or blended whisky by the States.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “This is a really important development and my thanks go to international trade secretary Liz Truss and her team for their efforts on this.

“The US is an incredibly important market for our exporters, particularly those with strong international brands like Moray’s Walker’s Shortbread, and I know from my discussions with them earlier this year how important this news will be.

“It is also good to see confirmation that no tariffs will be placed on gin or blended whisky, both important products in my region.

“Gin production in particular has grown dramatically across the Highlands and Islands, with producers becoming an increasingly important part of local economies”.

The Conservative list MSP also welcomed encouraging language in relation to single malt whisky tariffs, although recognised that there was more to do.

He said: “The Highlands and Islands, and Moray more specifically, is the home of whisky.

“That is why removing the unfair tariffs on single malt is vital and would be a real boost given the importance of that sector for jobs and business across my region.

“It is ridiculous that producers here are being penalised because of a trade war between the EU and the US over issues to do with aviation subsidies.

“I am encouraged that Liz Truss is returning to the trade talks with the aim of securing tariff-free access to the US market for malt whisky too. While there is much still to do, I fully support her in those efforts.”

