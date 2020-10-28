MSP warns of ‘furlough cliff-edge’ for hundreds of Orkney workers

October 28, 2020 at 8:25 am

Highlands and Islands MSP John Finnie has slammed the UK Government for ending the furlough scheme, warning that more than 240,000 workers across Scotland face an uncertain future as a result — including hundreds in Orkney.

According to Mr Finnie, 900 workers in Orkney were still on the furlough scheme at the beginning of last month — with many more now believed to have been re-furloughed since hospitality venues were hit by additional restrictions.

The Green list MSP said: “The UK Chancellor’s decision to end the furlough scheme this week, in the middle of a second wave of coronavirus will be devastating for workers in Orkney.

“With the virus once again out of control in many parts of the country it’s clear that more support is required, yet the UK Government has taken the reckless decision to reduce wage support.

“The replacement for the furlough scheme is completely inadequate and will disgracefully drive more workers into hardship.”

