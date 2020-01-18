MSP warns against isles ‘missing out’ on sustainable development

January 18, 2020 at 10:09 am

A Highlands and Islands MSP has said his region must not miss out on investment in sustainable development.

Speaking in Thursday’s Scottish Parliament debate on global sustainable development goals, Jamie Halcro Johnston welcomed the number of innovative projects across the Highlands and Islands, particularly the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), an internationally important facility based in Orkney.

However, he warned that the region still had a high concentration of homes in energy poverty, many without financially viable alternatives to oil heating, adding that it was important to take into account that many communities were still being left behind.

Speaking after the debate, the Scottish Conservative MSP said: “All too often, the Highlands and Islands has been left at the back of the queue when it comes to initiating projects.

“Instead of development, communities have seen a stagnation or decline in their public services, largely due to the intense squeeze made by the Scottish Government on local council funding.

“Sustainable development is about looking forward to the future. But that cannot happen without real development of our communities now. And it will not happen without a government able to adapt quickly to the changing needs of people and their communities.

“We have seen just how innovative we can be in helping countries overseas confront their challenges. Let’s now see that same energy and creativity applied to supporting communities across my region too.”

Share this:

Tweet

