MSP urges chancellor to consider isles in upcoming budget

March 2, 2021 at 4:15 pm

The UK chancellor has been urged to tackle growing inequality faced by Scotland’s islands in the wake of news that up to 28 per cent of jobs in Orkney could be at risk, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report compiled by Highlands and Islands enterprise, last September, Orkney ranked fourth in Scotland for potential job losses as a result of the pandemic. Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd believes that this is reason enough for serious intervention by the UK Government.

Chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is due to be announced the next UK budget tomorrow, Wednesday. Ms Todd has called on him to consider the increasing vulnerability of Scotland’s Highlands and Islands in his decision-making process.

“The data included in the HIE report shows the extent of the inequalities facing communities in the Highlands and Islands and the disproportionate impact on the region,” said Ms Todd, who represents the SNP at Holyrood.

“It is crucial that the UK Chancellor uses the upcoming budget to address these growing inequalities and commits to protecting jobs, extending the furlough scheme and plugging the gaps in coronavirus support.

“The Chancellor must extend the furlough scheme beyond April and guarantee that it will be in place for as long as it’s necessary. Withdrawing this lifeline support prematurely would be catastrophic for our island communities.

“We also need to hear a firm commitment to making the £20 Universal Credit uplift permanent. We have seen a surge in Universal Credit claimants in Orkney, rising from 800 in August 2020, to 997 in December.

“Reducing the payment when so many are facing financial insecurity would be reckless and unforgivable.”

