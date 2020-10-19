MSP urges businesses to apply for Love Local fund

October 19, 2020 at 11:44 am

Highlands and Islands MSP, Maree Todd, has encouraged projects in Orkney to apply for a new £1 million fund, which has been launched by the Scottish Government to help promote town centres and online businesses and encourage people to spend locally.

Grants of between £500 and £5,000 will be given out as part of the Scotland Loves Local scheme, which aims to enable visitors and residents to safely shop, eat and relax within communities.

The funding aims to support small scale improvements that will help motivate people to shop, eat and relax within their community whilst ensuring public health safety, and can be used for measures such as protective screens, physical distancing markers, hand sanitising equipment and PPE.

Ms Todd said: “We all have a role to play in Scotland’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s now more important than ever to consider shopping locally and supporting the brilliant local businesses here in the Highlands & Islands.

“The Scotland Loves Local campaign — which will provide grants of between £500 and £5,000 — encourages people to think how they can safely support people to shop, eat and relax within their community whilst ensuring public health safety.

“This £1 million fund, delivered by the Scottish Government, is an exciting opportunity for local projects and locally-based online businesses to support town centres and promote their local community.

“This new fund will be a real boost for communities across the Highlands & Islands.”

Further information on the fund is available at www.scotlandstowns.org/scotland_loves_local_fund_application_form_and_guidance

Share this:

Tweet

