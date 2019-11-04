MSP hails 25 years of National Lottery

November 4, 2019 at 4:38 pm

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has welcomed the “life changing impact” of The National Lottery.

Marking 25 years since the Lottery was founded, the Conservative MSP highlighted some of the good causes in Orkney that the Lottery had funded, and hailed the difference its work had made to communities across the United Kingdom.

Figures from the National Lottery show that 565,000 projects have benefited from lottery funding since its creation.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “It’s been an extraordinary success story and has changed lives for the better, while giving a boost to countless communities around the country.

“During the last three years alone, funding from The National Lottery Community Fund has benefited 23 projects in Orkney.

“Among the projects that to have received support in Orkney include the North Ronaldsay Sheep Festival, Orkney Youth Counselling and the Stromness Pre-School Playgroup.

“It just shows what a positive difference it has made to a diverse range of good causes.

“It’s clear that The National Lottery continues to make an important contribution to the life of the nation and I wish it many happy returns and many more years to come.”

