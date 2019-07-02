MSP criticises planning change opposition

July 2, 2019 at 9:47 am

A Highlands and Islands MSP has criticised parliamentarians who voted against proposals aimed at giving communities a greater say in the planning decisions that effect them.

Labour MSP David Stewart has warned that an opportunity has been missed to deliver transformative change, in reaction to the votes made by SNP and Scottish Conservative MSPs against the proposals.

According to Mr Stewart, he and his part colleagues have been pushing for amendments that would rebalance power in the planning system and give communities a right of appeal with developers, with the aim of levelling the playing field and making the system fairer. He believes that such a move would have given local people more say over decisions made in region.

“The Planning Bill has become an SNP-Tory stitch up which fails to deliver transformative change,” said Mr Stewart today, Tuesday.

“It’s a shameful missed opportunity.”

