MS Society launch fatigue management course

March 3, 2020 at 5:01 pm

MS Society has launched a new course aimed at helping folk living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) manage fatigue — a common symptom of the condition.

Orkney has the highest rate of MS, per capita, of anywhere in the world.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have launched this online tool for people living with MS.

“Scotland has one of the highest rates of the condition in the world and fatigue is one of the most common and life-impacting symptoms.

“We would welcome anyone interested in finding support or learning more to visit our website and engage with these new resources.”

Some people find that fatigue is the symptom that affects them most, but MS Society believes there are a number of ways to manage it and minimise its effects on your life.

The course look at the effects of fatigue, maximising and making the most of your energy levels and ways of managing symptoms.

The modules cover topics which include stress, energy levels, dealing with unhelpful thoughts and moving forward.

The MS Society recommends that people using the course leave at least three days in between sessions to complete the exercises.

The course is based on a programme developed by researchers at Bournemouth University, co-funded by the MS Society called FACETs (Fatigue: Applying Cognitive behavioural and Energy effectiveness Techniques to life Style).

To find out more, you can visit: https://www.mssociety.org.uk/about-ms/signs-and-symptoms/fatigue/managing-fatigue/online-fatigue-management-course.

