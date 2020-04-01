virus

MS Society hosts virtual coronavirus talks

April 1, 2020 at 4:45 pm

Folk living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Scotland are being given the opportunity to hear about how coronavirus can affect their condition, via a series of virtual online talks from leading researchers on COVID-19.

The MS Society is to host a series of weekly webinars featuring leading academics to enable people to ask questions and find out more about the current situation.

Taking place online, up to 500 people are able to sign up and submit questions to researchers ahead of the webinar taking place.

So far, the charity has hosted Professor Klaus Schmierer, professor of neurology at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) and the Royal London Hospital (Barts Health NHS Trust). Professor Schmierer, whose clinical and research specialism is in MS, spoke on the subject and responded to questions.

Next Wednesday, April 8, the society will be hosting Dr Nikos Evangelou, clinical associate professor in neurology at the University of Nottingham, who has a longstanding interest in Multiple Sclerosis: https://bit.ly/33X5gLo.

More speakers for future weeks are due to be confirmed in the coming days.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “We know that this is a very uncertain time for everyone across the country and that can be even more so for people living with long term conditions like MS.

“We are offering an increased webinar schedule to cover topics which are specifically tailored around the current COVID-19 pandemic and are continuing to provide opportunities to stay connected through peer support.

“More than 15,000 live with the condition in Scotland and, while MS itself doesn’t necessarily increase your risk of getting coronavirus, some treatments and progression of the condition can.

“Some of the UK’s leading researchers and academics are supporting this drive to keep people informed and up to date and we would encourage anyone who would like to find out more to visit our website and social media channels.”

The MS Society is also offering a number of other themed webinars as well as giving people the chance to join virtual ‘Time to Chat’ sessions with others across the UK throughout the coming weeks.

These sessions are a chance to chat, reﬂect and share experiences with others living with MS on a different topics

Other webinar topics include managing anxiety at this anxious time, exercise and MS, and a focus on vision in the condition.

Participants require an internet enabled device with camera and microphone and a stable internet connection.

For more information on the webinars and other sessions, you can visit: https://bit.ly/3bKxFap

