MS fundraising battle begins

May 1, 2021 at 10:15 am

An inter-islands fundraising battle, aimed at raising both money and awareness for folk living with MS, officially kicked off on Monday.

Folk in Orkney and Shetland have been challenged to raise £100 in 100 days in whatever way they can for the MS Trust, beginning on April 26.

Over 70 folk from Orkney have already signed up for the Mission 100 challenge, with the aim of beating Shetland in terms of total funds raised.

In a bid to be accessible as possible, folk can choose to raise funds in a way that suits them, and are encouraged to use their imagination.

If you’ve not signed up already, it’s not too late to make a start; whether you choose to fundraise for the full 100 days or less, every penny counts.

So far, participants have plans to sell crochet blankets, set up a swear jar, and walk 500 miles. One learner driver has pledged to safely complete roundabout manoeuvres at £1 a go.

Further information on the Mission 100 campaign and how to sign up is available on www.facebook.com/groups/mission100.orkneyvsshetland and mstrust.org.uk/event/mission100-orkney-vs-shetland

For updates on Mission 100 progress and news on individual fundraising efforts, pick up The Orcadian in the coming weeks.

