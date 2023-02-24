featured news

MP pays tribute one year on from Ukraine invasion

February 24, 2023 at 4:37 pm

One year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has paid tribute to those affected by the disruption and loss.

From the protest against Russian tankers heading to the Flotta Oil Terminal to the Gaan the Distance campaign, he also acknowledged the efforts by people in Orkney to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“With everything else that has happened in the year since Putin’s brutal attack began – political turmoil, energy challenges and economic woes – it would be easy to forget that there are still Ukrainians putting their lives on the line day after day,” Mr Carmichael said.

“While we can count ourselves lucky not to be on the front lines of this conflict I am proud of the different ways that islanders have stood up in solidarity with Ukraine. We saw this in the early days of the war when people protested against the access of Russian tankers to our oil terminals and won a swift ban from the government. We saw it in the way that people have opened their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict – and in the efforts to raise money and supplies such as Gaan the Distance for Ukraine.

“The challenges we face in the isles and around the country ourselves should not be downplayed. We can spare a moment now, however, to reflect on this conflict and the lives lost and upturned by this war, and redouble efforts to support those under attack.”

