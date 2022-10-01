featured news

Motorists reminded to expect delays at first barrier

October 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is reminding drivers that survey work on the first Churchill Barrier is to take place on Thursday, October 6. This is likely to add to journey times for motorists travelling to and from the linked south isles, or the Graemeshall area of Holm, the council says.

The survey is being carried out to further explore deterioration in recent years of the road surface in particular areas, so as to inform an expert view of the options to address the issue in the long term.

The inspections will be carried out one lane at a time, with a convoy vehicle in place to enforce a 10mph speed limit on the barrier for the safety of surveyors working in close proximity in the adjacent lane.

For folk coming from Kirkwall direction and wanting to get to Graemshall area, for example on their way to Cornquoy area, the airport, St Andrews and Deerness, there is the option to turn left off the main A961 at the Wilderness Junction, and take the B9052 to the Holm war memorial to avoid likely queues waiting to cross the first barrier.

Surveying will start after 9am to avoid commuter peak times, and its expected will be completed by mid afternoon.

The X1 public bus service (Stromness – Kirkwall – St Margarets Hope) is likely to experience delays.

John Wrigley, OIC’s service manager for roads and grounds, said: “We survey all our roads regularly, and it is evident that the road surface on the first barrier had deteriorated over recent years with undulations becoming more pronounced.

“While not an immediate safety risk, it is important what that we pin down if there is a deep rooted problem and if so what the next steps could be for preventing further potentially costly deterioration.

“We are confident we’ll be able to keep the disruption to just one day, on 6 October, weather willing.

“We would thank motorists in advance for their patience, and remind them to allow several extra minutes for their journey that day.

“Please heed all road signs and convoys which are there to safeguard folk working in close proximity to traffic.”

Following the survey on 6 October, there will be a period for the consultant to review their survey alongside data the council has built up over recent years, including work done in 2019 which gathered core samples, video and radar footage and ground penetrating radar (GPR) data of the structure.

It’s hoped an options appraisal and costings for possible long term solutions will be reported to the council in spring 2023.

