Most Orkney schools close early amid snow

March 7, 2023 at 1:11 pm

Orkney Islands Council has advised that most schools across the county will close early this Tuesday, due to continuing snowy weather.

Schools will be contacting parents directly to advise on closures and collection of children.

Stagecoach will be running school bus services at the earlier time of 2pm, but on main roads only. You can get further advice regarding school transport by contacting Stagecoach directly.

Schools with alternative transport suppliers may have separate arrangements. Parents with pupils at these schools will be contacted directly.

More to follow.

