More travel disruptions due to weather

 

The Churchill Barriers.

Storm Dennis continues to be felt in Orkney this morning, leading to disruptions on the ferries today, Monday.

After a night of high winds, which continue to blow today, anyone intending to travel should check with the relevant ferry companies, as there are a number of cancellations already in place, with several other sailings under review.

Updates on any closures of the Churchill Barriers can be found on the OIC Roads Twitter feed which can be found at https://twitter.com/OIC_Roads

