More Shops Are Reopening

July 5, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Support businesses in your local area by enjoying shopping safely.

We are now in Phase 2 of changing coronavirus restrictions, which means more retailers near you will be open.

You can enjoy shopping again, but please do so in a safe way by following the FACTS guidelines.

Make sure you pay attention to signage and guidance as provided, and try going outside of peak hours. If a store is busy, come back another time.

You should not go shopping if you are in the shielding group or if you have any coronavirus symptoms.

Share this:

Tweet

