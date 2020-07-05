  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

More Shops Are Reopening

ADVERTORIAL: Support businesses in your local area by enjoying shopping safely.

We are now in Phase 2 of changing coronavirus restrictions, which means more retailers near you will be open.

You can enjoy shopping again, but please do so in a safe way by following the FACTS guidelines.

Make sure you pay attention to signage and guidance as provided, and try going outside of peak hours. If a store is busy, come back another time.

You should not go shopping if you are in the shielding group or if you have any coronavirus symptoms.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos