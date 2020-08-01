More public toilets to reopen

August 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Public toilets at a number of rural and outer isles sites will reopen next week.

From Monday, August 3, the toilets at Dingieshowe in Deerness, Sands o’ Wright in South Ronaldsay, Pierowall, Westray, Rackwick, Hoy, Papa Westray, Egilsay Pier and Flotta Pier will open by the end of the week at the latest, with more to follow soon.

Earlier, Orkney Islands Council reopened toilets at the Travel Centre and St Magnus Lane in Kirkwall, the Pier Head and Ferry Road in Stromness, Finstown, Stenness, St Mary’s and Cromarty Square in St Margaret’s Hope.

Hayley Green, head of IT and facilities at the council said: “We really appreciate the patience and goodwill of Orkney residents and visitors as we gradually get these public toilets ready for use.

“As we do reopen facilities we will be issuing updates via social media and also they will be added to the interactive map on the orkney.com website at www.orkney.com/map/public-toilets

“However, you do still need to plan and ahead and check in advance before travelling, not all public toilets are open yet and may not be for a few weeks as we continue to get them ready.”

Visitors are reminded that if they are touring Orkney in a motor home, or if they are camping, that they need to make arrangements to dispose of waste safely and effectively.

David Brown, OIC environmental health manager, said: “There are limited facilities in Orkney for the disposal of waste. Please check which facilities are open when planning your trip. Please carry hand sanitiser, toilet paper and bags with you so that you can dispose of your waste safely.”

Further reopenings will be publicised as soon as the dates can be confirmed.

If any problems are encountered with any of the opened toilets, please contact OIC Customer Services on 01856 873535, giving details of the issue and the location of the toilet.

Share this:

Tweet

