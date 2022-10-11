news

More mental health support needed, says MSP

October 11, 2022 at 10:05 am

Yesterday, on World Mental Health Day, the Scottish Government was called upon to scale-up it’s efforts to support local services.

Last month, Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, raised the concerns of local GPs about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people’s mental wellbeing. Speaking in Parliament, he highlighted that financial hardship, combined with the physical impact of living in colder, damper homes, risked worsening mental health and NHS workloads.

“World Mental Health Day provides an opportunity to reinforce the importance of protecting our mental health and wellbeing,” Mr McArthur said.

“This requires us to be open about the difficulties we face and willing to reach out to others who might be struggling. Poor mental health can affect anyone at any time, but nobody should have to face it alone.

“It is vital, though, that those who require help are able to access it whenever and wherever it is needed. At a time when local GPs are warning about the mental and physical health impacts arising from the cost-of-living crisis, on the back of the impact of COVID, the challenges we face are considerable.

“So I want to pay tribute to the many public and third sector organisations here in Orkney for the invaluable support they provide day in, day out. They need to be properly resourced to meet the growing need, but deserve enormous credit for the work they do supporting those in need within our community.”

Share this:

Tweet

