More gale warnings bring travel disruption

The Northlink ferry Hamnavoe heading through Hoy Sound on a previous sailing.
(www.theorcadianphotos.co.uk)

High winds again being forecast have again led to further warnings of travel disuptions for Orkney.

Anyone intending to travel should check with Orkney Ferries, Pentland Ferries, and NorthLink Ferries, as there are a number of cancellations already in place, with several other sailings under review.

The inshore waters forecast can be found here: www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/specialist-forecasts/coast-and-sea/inshore-waters-forecast

Updates on any possible closures of the Churchill Barriers can be found on the OIC Roads Twitter feed which can be found at https://twitter.com/OIC_Roads

