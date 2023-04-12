featured news

Monthly cancer drop-in sessions to launch in Westray

April 12, 2023 at 12:20 pm

CLAN Cancer Support is launching an outreach service in Westray, following research linking a cancer gene to the island.

Leading geneticists from the universities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh have linked a variant in the gene BRCA1 to a historic origin in Westray. They estimate one in 100 people with grandparents from Orkney carry the gene which causes a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

In preparation for a wider national program, a pilot is being set up to offer a saliva test for the variant to those living in Westray with a Westray-born grandparent.

At the same time, CLAN will be offering a monthly drop-in service at the Hofn Youth Centre in Westray.

Kay Johnston, CLAN’s head of cancer support services said: “This research has unsettled many people across Orkney, with many worried about what it means for them and their family.

“Our new monthly drop-in support service will offer emotional and practical support to anyone concerned, including those who have tested positive for the gene and those who are worried about a loved one who has been affected.

“It is important to note that carrying the BRCA1 gene variant does not mean you will develop cancer and we’d encourage those looking for medical advice to contact the NHS Grampian genetics clinic in the first instance.”

CLAN will be at the Hofn Youth Centre in Westray from from 9.30am – 2pm on Tuesday April 27 and thereafter on the last Thursday of each month) operating a drop-in service, no appointments are necessary.

The charity will continue to support any Orcadians affected by a cancer diagnosis from its Kirkwall base and the Haven in Aberdeen, which offers home-from-home accommodation and support services to people travelling to the city for medical appointments.

NHS Grampian genetics clinic is running a helpline for queries about the gene variant linked to breast and ovarian cancer. The number to call is 01224 553940. Email enquiries can be directed to gram.orkBRCAgene@nhs.scot.

Share this:

Tweet

