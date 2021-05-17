Money stolen from parked car

May 17, 2021 at 9:50 am

Did you witness any suspicious behaviour in the Liberator Drive area of Kirkwall, last Friday morning?

If so, you could have information which leads to identity of a thief who stole £150 in cash from a vehicle in the area.

According to police, the theft is believed to have occurred between 12.30am and 11am on May 14. The money, along with a black bag was stolen from within a parked vehicle on Liberator Drive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with police by phoning Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org According to police, this is a completely anonymous service and your personal information will not be shared.

