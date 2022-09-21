news

Mobile remembrance museum to visit Orkney

September 21, 2022 at 1:31 pm

Poppyscotland’s traveling museum, Bud, will be arriving in Orkney on Sunday, inviting residents to explore the history of the poppy and the role of remembrance in Scotland.

This is the first visit the 18-tonne truck, which transforms into an interactive learning space, has visited the county.

Launched in 2019, the ground-breaking project encourages visitors to explore and share a contemporary understanding of remembrance, the nature of conflict, and the poppy’s role as a symbol of unity and hope. After its arrival in Kirkwall, it will conduct a 10-day tour across Orkney.

Exhibits include historical artefacts, interactive displays, and the moving stories of veterans and their families who have been supported by Poppyscotland.

Visitors will have the opportunity to make their own poppy, using the same methods as the team of disabled veterans at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, who hand-produce three million poppies for the annual Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Starting its tour at Stromness Primary School on Monday, September 26, Bud will go on to visit Papdale Primary School, Kirkwall Grammar School, and other schools across Orkney.

Bud will then be open to the public in Kirkwall on the evening of Friday, September 30, and during the day on the Saturday and Sunday.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising and learning, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Bud to Orkney for the first time, and have already received a very enthusiastic and welcoming response.

“The aim of Bud is to explore our heritage and invite visitors to reflect on the meaning of the poppy and significance of remembrance to our society. It’s very much about creating conversations, challenging assumptions, and encouraging people to think about what it means to them.

“We hope that Orkney pupils and the wider public will enjoy the chance to learn about our story and try hands-on activities such as making their own poppy. Everyone is very welcome to come along to our community days next weekend, meet the team, and see Bud for themselves.

For more details and to follow Bud’s journey, you can visit www.facebook.com/PoppyscotlandLearning or follow @Poppy_Bud on Twitter.

