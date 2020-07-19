  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
sport

Mixed fortunes for Orkney boxers in behind closed doors event

Paul Peers lost out to Scott Harrison last night in Aberdeen.

Boxer Paul Peers lost out to two-time former world champion Scott Harrison in a behind closed doors event in Aberdeen last night.

Harrison, making his comeback after seven years out, stopped Peers midway through the third round of the six-round fight.

Peers had made an energetic and lively start, winning the first round, before Harrison began to make his experience count, landing several body shots which halted Peers in his tracks.

Making her professional debut last night was Caitlin Foran, facing Jaime Bates.

Former kickboxer Foran put in an impressively controlled display during her first outing in the ring, winning on points, against a hard opponent.

The show was held at The Northern Hotel with strict health and safety measures in place.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos