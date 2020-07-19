Mixed fortunes for Orkney boxers in behind closed doors event

July 19, 2020 at 9:49 am

Boxer Paul Peers lost out to two-time former world champion Scott Harrison in a behind closed doors event in Aberdeen last night.

Harrison, making his comeback after seven years out, stopped Peers midway through the third round of the six-round fight.

Peers had made an energetic and lively start, winning the first round, before Harrison began to make his experience count, landing several body shots which halted Peers in his tracks.

Making her professional debut last night was Caitlin Foran, facing Jaime Bates.

Former kickboxer Foran put in an impressively controlled display during her first outing in the ring, winning on points, against a hard opponent.

The show was held at The Northern Hotel with strict health and safety measures in place.

