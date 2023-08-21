  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Milne Cup fixture ‘unlikely’ to go ahead

This year’s Milne Cup fixture between Orkney and Shetland has been cancelled, according to Shetland Football Association (SFA).

The re-scheduled inter-county fixture had been due to be played on Saturday in Lerwick but will now no longer go ahead.

Writing on their Facebook page, SFA said they were “somewhat shocked” to learn this afternoon that a team from Orkney would not be travelling north to compete.

It is now “unlikely” that the fixture will be played, the statement concluded.

The original fixture, traditionally played on the last Saturday of July, was postponed after the flight from Orkney was cancelled due to fog.