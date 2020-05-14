Midwife recognised with key worker campaign gift

May 14, 2020

An Orkney midwife has been chosen to receive a very special silver ring as part of a campaign launched in recognition of key workers.

The campaign was the idea of Stromness-based jewellery designer Zoe Davidson. Last month she launched a search for a worthy recipient, asking her Facebook followers for nominations. Over 200 were received and the winning name was pulled out of a hat.

The winner is Pam Halliday, a midwife of 29 years from Holm, who has received a silver “Spring Tides” ring from Zoe.

Zoe created the campaign in a bid to recognise the efforts of all those continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic, and to do something positive in the face of a crisis that’s adversely affected her own business.

“This has been an extremely difficult time as a small business owner”, said 28-year-old Zoe. “I normally do a lot of trade and retail shows on the mainland and, because my work is very tactile and often bespoke, I rely a great deal on face-to-face sales. This would also be the stated of Orkney’s busy tourist season, which brings in a lot of business locally, and that’s all gone for now.

“I’ve therefore had to rethink my strategy and focus more on my online resources, but I was keen not to make it all about selling”, she explained.

“I wanted to do a bit more, to try and bring people together during these strange times and help counter the negative effects that lockdown has on mental health.”

“The response was overwhelming, with an amazing 200-plus nominations”, said Zoe. “I cried, I laughed and I felt connected again and I hope everyone who took part did too. I also hoped those nominated by their friends and colleagues during these uncertain times got a bit of a lift from it.”

Pam Halliday was nominated by her co-worker, Claire Ross and received her ring in the post.

Pam said: “I was honoured and a bit shocked to be nominated as a key worker for this campaign, but it was a lovely surprise. In these uncertain times it is nice to have something which can lift our spirits and I am very grateful to Zoe Davidson Jewellery.

“I work as a midwife in The Balfour and whilst the NHS has seen a lot of changes during COVID-19 pandemic, our work continues as babies still make an appearance! In April we had 17 babies born.

“We’ve had to make some changes to our daily practice in line with COVID-19 procedures, which has meant changes to visiting and attendance at the maternity unit, but we’re all still very much here for our mums and babies. I work alongside a fantastic team who’ve all risen to the challenge to support one another and to continue providing the care we always have for our mums, babies, their partners and families.”

Zoe said she would have liked to have given all of those nominated a gift, but hoped Pam would wear her ring on behalf of fellow key workers.

