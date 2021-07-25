  • Kirkwall
featured news

Michael Ross Lawyer moots documentary as appeal campaign mounts

The renowned human rights lawyer leading efforts to appeal the conviction against Michael Ross has said he is keen to bring a “public spotlight” to the case once again.

This comes after Glasgow-based lawyer Aamer Anwar launched a new search for evidence in a bid to shed new light on the case.

Ross, a former Black Watch sniper, was convicted in 2008 of killing Bangladeshi waiter, Shamsuddin Mahmood.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now.