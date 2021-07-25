Michael Ross Lawyer moots documentary as appeal campaign mounts
The renowned human rights lawyer leading efforts to appeal the conviction against Michael Ross has said he is keen to bring a “public spotlight” to the case once again.
This comes after Glasgow-based lawyer Aamer Anwar launched a new search for evidence in a bid to shed new light on the case.
Ross, a former Black Watch sniper, was convicted in 2008 of killing Bangladeshi waiter, Shamsuddin Mahmood.
