Michael Ross Lawyer moots documentary as appeal campaign mounts

Michael Ross

July 25, 2021 at 9:15 am

The renowned human rights lawyer leading efforts to appeal the conviction against Michael Ross has said he is keen to bring a “public spotlight” to the case once again.

This comes after Glasgow-based lawyer Aamer Anwar launched a new search for evidence in a bid to shed new light on the case.

Ross, a former Black Watch sniper, was convicted in 2008 of killing Bangladeshi waiter, Shamsuddin Mahmood.

