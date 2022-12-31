featured news

Michael Ross campaigners get behind documentary

December 31, 2022 at 12:15 pm

A new documentary about a Kirkwall murder case is due to be made in co-operation with campaigners fighting for the release of Michael Ross.

In 2008, Ross received a life sentence for the murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood, which took place in 1994 — when Ross was 15 years old.

Justice For Michael Ross (J4MR) has confirmed this Hogmanay that it is co-operating with a documentary crew, with hopes of a programme being commissioned in the new year.

Earlier this year, the group fighting to prove Ross’ innocence submitted a 360-page dossier in an official complaint about Police Scotland’s investigation of the case.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

