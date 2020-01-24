Mia named top athlete of 2019

January 24, 2020 at 11:05 pm

Mia McAllister scooped the top prize at the Orkney Sports Awards this evening.

The swimmer was named Sportsperson of the Year, being recognised for a fantastic 2019 where she performed highly for Edinburgh University’s performance squad and won a silver medal at the International Island Games in Gibraltar.

McAllister beat off stiff competition from sprinter Taylah Spence and fencer Maggie Tait.

The event in the KGS saw ten awards dished out in front of a crowd of around 250 people.

Ross Sinclair won the Young Sportsperson of the Year for his outstanding 2019 where he made his Scotland debut in the sport of weightlifting.

There was a special award handed out to Erica Clarkson.

Clarkson’s Guinness World Record attempt for the most consecutive days to run an ultra-marathon distance saw an outpouring of support for the runner back in December.

Confirmation of the Guinness World Record is still pending but she was recognised with an Outstanding Achievement Award for her ten consecutive days at the Picky Centre running track.

In the Team of the Year categories, Orkney’s Island Games 4 x 400-metre female relay silver medal winning side, comprising Taylah and Tegan Spence, Erika Marwick and Alice Tait, and Netball Orkney’s Under-17 side took the gongs.

Elsewhere, Catherine Johnson won the Coach of the Year Award for her work as netball coach, Kirkwall Hotspurs won the Performance of the Year and swimming’s Alison Rothnie took the Official of the Year.

In the volunteer awards, Paul Barber, Scott Hamilton and Megan Clouston took the volunteer, young volunteer and school sports volunteer prizes.

