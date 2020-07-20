‘Metal buoys’ present no danger after being washed ashore in Birsay

July 20, 2020 at 5:20 pm

Police Scotland has received a number of reports of items having been washed ashore in the area around the Brough of Birsay in recent days.

The items have been assessed by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and have been confirmed as metal buoys, presenting no risk to the public.

Anyone who has concerned about any unexplained items found on the shoreline is encouraged not to attempt to move them but to report to Police Scotland on 101.

