Men’s Ba’ delayed

January 2, 2023 at 1:09 pm

The start of the Men’s Ba’ games has been delayed this January 2.

In a rare and historic moment, the Boys’ game is still in Broad Street this afternoon. This has meant that the Men’s game could not launch at 1pm as scheduled.

Members of the Ba’ committee have confirmed that the start of the Men’s game will be delayed until the Boys’ contest has left Broad Street.

