Cruise Arrivals

featured news

Memorial swim event for much-loved lifeguard

Kenny MacLeod and wife Vivienne as he carried the Queen’s Baton to mark the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow (Orkney Photographic).

For 37 years, Kenny MacLeod was a familiar and reassuring presence at Stromness Swimming Pool, a much-loved and respected lifeguard who assisted hundreds of people to learn to swim.

However, in September, 2022, Kenny, aged 67, lost a three-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis, a huge loss to his nearest and dearest, and the many who knew and counted Kenny as a friend.

That is why, in his memory, a memorial fundraising event is being held at the same pool which, since 1975, when he took up the assistant manager post, became a home from home for Kenny.

On Saturday, January 7, the hundreds of swimming “alumni” Kenny helped, taught, and coached are being invited to come along and swim in his memory. The event will be held between 1.30pm and 4.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along.

The Kenny MacLeod Memorial Swim is raising money for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, supporting the fundraising by Kenny’s widow, Vivienne, which has already raised over £6,600.

People can donate to Vivienne’s JustGiving page for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Vivienne-MacLeod

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.