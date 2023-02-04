featured news

M&Co Kirkwall to close down

February 4, 2023 at 12:42 pm

A much-loved Kirkwall store is to permanently close its doors later this year.

Albert Street retailer M&Co has confirmed this Saturday that it will cease to trade some time after Easter.

This follows recent news that the nationwide franchise had gone into administration.

The Kirkwall premises has been serving Orkney shoppers with clothing and homeware for the past four decades.

In a statement on the Kirkwall premises’ Facebook page, staff shared their sadness at the news.

“Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period,” the statement reads.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.

“The M&Co ‘brand’ has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff. We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process. We will update you closer to the time, of our actual closing date.

“We hope you will appreciate this is also a very difficult time for staff working in the stores and we ask for respect and understanding when raising an issue. We thank you all for your continuous support, and we hope to see you all over the next couple of months.

“Love, Team M&Co Orkney.”

The post also shares further details for customers regarding returns and sale discounts, ahead of the closure.

