M&Co goes into administration

December 11, 2022 at 9:13 am

Staff from a longstanding Kirkwall fashion retailer have shared a heartfelt message to customers as its future hangs in the balance.

M&Co, which operates stores across the UK, selling high street fashion and homeware, has gone into administration.

This follows a difficult period for the company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at the Kirkwall branch shared the news on Facebook this Saturday, as well as stating their hope that the store can be saved.

“We will be doing our best to keep a positive shopping environment for all our customers, and despite the circumstances we remain positive,” the message from the team reads.

“We hope to see many shoppers about over the Christmas period, and will do our best to help in all ways possible.”

As well as sharing a number of in-store changes to refunds and its loyalty scheme, M&Co Kirkwall also announced a 25 per cent off full price discount for all customers. This will be available “for the foreseeable.”

More news in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

