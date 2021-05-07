McArthur wins Orkney Scottish parliament seat
Liam McArthur has claimed the Orkney seat in the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary Elections in a landslide victory.
Mr McArthur, who has served Orkney for the past 14 years as a Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, was returned to his seat with 7,238 of 11,621 votes.
SNP candidate Robert Leslie came second in the race with a total of 3,369 votes.
Sam Bown, of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party received 699 votes.
Scottish Labour candidate, Coilla Drake, gained 290 votes.
More to follow.