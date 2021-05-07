  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

McArthur wins Orkney Scottish parliament seat

Liam McArthur has claimed the Orkney seat in the 2021 Scottish Parliamentary Elections in a landslide victory.

Mr McArthur, who has served Orkney for the past 14 years as a Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, was returned to his seat with 7,238 of 11,621 votes.

SNP candidate Robert Leslie came second in the race with a total of 3,369 votes.

Sam Bown, of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party received 699 votes.

Scottish Labour candidate, Coilla Drake, gained 290 votes.

More to follow.

Latest Video

The Orcadian