virus

McArthur welcomes proposed lockdown framework

October 23, 2020 at 3:00 pm

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has welcomed proposals for new lockdown framework, unveiled by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, today, Friday.

Responding to news of the five-tier strategy, published today, Mr McArthur said: “I have argued for some time for a proportionate and targeted approach to applying restrictions, which have their own consequences in terms of health as well as jobs and livelihoods.

“The First Minister now appears to accept that parts of the country with low rates of infection shouldn’t have to live with the same levels of restrictions those areas with high rates. This is welcome, although the precise detail of how that approach will work in practice is still not yet clear.

“A more tailored and flexible approach can only work effectively if it genuinely takes account of the specific circumstances in each area, including our islands. It will be important, therefore, that the coming days are used by Ministers to consult as widely and as meaningfully as possible.”

Share this:

Tweet

