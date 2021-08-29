McArthur welcomed by coastguard team
The team at Orkney’s Coastguard station welcomed a visit from Liam McArthur MSP on Wednesday, last week.
The Orkney MSP met with HM Coastguards area commander for Orkney and Shetland, Dave Sweeney, and local volunteers, on a visit to the area base in Kirkwall.
Mr McArthur discussed with Mr Sweeney about the local work of Coastguard volunteers in Orkney, including their wider assistance of NHS Orkney during the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the islands this year.
After the visit, Mr McArthur said: “The coastguard rescue service plays an essential role in helping keep island and coastal communities safe day in, day out. In Orkney, we are reminded of this all year round.
“Of course, it is important to recognise that the service is also made up of volunteers who selflessly put their lives at risk in order to save others. Their local knowledge of an area is often critical in responding quickly so that lives can be saved.
“It was a pleasure, therefore, to have the opportunity to meet with the area commander and colleagues at the Kirkwall base to hear about their work and thank them for the service they provide to our community, including supporting the work of NHS Orkney during the pandemic.”
Mr Sweeney said: “We’d like to thank Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, for taking the time to visit our station in Kirkwall. It was great to talk about a range of topics, including — of course — the vital role the Coastguard Rescue Service plays in serving and supporting local communities, with our fantastic, tremendously valued and dedicated volunteers being absolutely central to that.”
Mr McArthur also acknowledged two of our recently-retired volunteer coastguards, Willie Neish and Bill Laurenson, paying tribute to them for their loyal and distinguished service over 47 and 44 years, respectively.
“It has been another busy summer for our Coastguard rescue teams and we remain committed to ensuring excellent operational delivery, doing our very best to keep people safe at the coast and assisting emergency service partners, particularly throughout the period of the coronavirus Pandemic.”