McArthur — ‘spike in new cases is deeply worrying’

August 13, 2020 at 10:19 am

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has described a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the county as “deeply worrying,” this morning, Thursday.

Responding to news that a minimum of nine people from a single workplace are understood to have come into contact with the virus — a number of whom have already tested positive — Mr McArthur said: “This spike in new cases is deeply worrying. It is also a timely reminder that this virus remains a real threat and that we all have a responsibility to act with the upmost care to keep ourselves and our community safe.

“I know from my discussions with NHS Orkney that steps are being taken to trace all possible contacts related to this particular outbreak and ensure the necessary precautions are taken.

“I will also be speaking to the Health Secretary later today to establish what further action is being considered to contain this outbreak and minimise the risk to the public.”

“In the meantime, I would echo the plea of NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson that anyone experiencing symptoms urgently books a test and follows the relevant health guidance. If anyone who is sick needs to travel, please contact NHS Orkney immediately.”

