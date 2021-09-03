McArthur shares ‘deep concerns’ over vaccine passports

September 3, 2021 at 7:48 am

Plans to introduce vaccine certification in Scotland have drawn concern from Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

The First Minister announced on Wednesday that the Scottish Government intend to introduce vaccine passports in Scotland, in order to regulate entry into nightclubs and certain large events.

The proposal, which will be subject to a parliamentary vote, will be debated in the Scottish Parliament next week.

Mr McArthur has shared his fears over the move.

He said: “I have deep concerns about plans to introduce Covid ID cards and am not convinced they would be either proportionate or effective in curbing infection rates.

“While the government has confirmed that this decision will be subject to a parliamentary vote, serious questions remain unanswered. The First Minister has not made clear how long such identification will be required, how the government expects businesses to police enforcement, or indeed how this will help reduce case numbers.

“Vaccinations are undoubtedly our route out of this pandemic, but there are other actions that should be prioritised ahead of Covid ID cards. We need more focus on building capacity in our Test and Protect system, for example, while also being more proactive in encouraging take up of vaccinations and testing.”

Share this:

Tweet

