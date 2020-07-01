McArthur responds to Iain Stewart’s departure

July 1, 2020 at 10:13 am

ORKNEY MSP Liam McArthur has given his reaction to the news that NHS Orkney chief executive designate, Iain Stewart will not be taking up his role with NHS Orkney.

Mr McArthur said: “As soon as news emerged last month that Iain Stewart had been less than upfront about his travel during lockdown, his position as head of NHS Orkney became untenable and his departure inevitable.

“At a time when staff across the organisation have been going above and beyond in response to the current pandemic, this has been an unwelcome distraction that NHS Orkney did not need nor could it afford.

“Hopefully, Mr Stewart’s departure will draw a line under this unfortunate episode and allow the board and management to focus their full attention on more important matters.

“Meanwhile, I welcome confirmation that NHS Shetland chief executive, Michael Dickson has agreed to take over in an interim capacity. He has a strong track record and is perfectly placed to pick up the reins immediately. I certainly look forward to working with him over the coming months.”

