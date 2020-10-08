virus

McArthur: ‘Rationale of new restrictions in low virus areas must be explained’

October 8, 2020 at 11:30 am

The Scottish Government must explain the rationale behind the new coronavirus restrictions in areas where the prevalence of the virus is low.

That is the view of Orkney MSP Liam McArthur who says businesses in the county have been plunged into further financial uncertainty.

Nicola Sturgeon announced tighter restrictions yesterday focusing mainly on the hospitality sector such as pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels.

From Friday, the sale of alcohol in an indoor setting will not be permitted and pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be forced to close at 6pm.

Licensed premises can still continue to serve alcohol outdoors to no more than six people from two households up to 10pm.

Hotels can serve evening meals and non-alcoholic drinks to residents.

The restrictions will be in place for 16 days until October 25.

The Scottish Government also announced £40million support package to assist businesses.

In the Central Belt, where the level of infection is highest, all licensed premises will be required to close.

Mr McArthur said the new measures will put a “further strain” on businesses across Orkney.

“While the government has applied tighter restrictions in areas of the central belt where the risk of infection is much greater, those areas that continue to have very low rates, such as Orkney, are still being affected,” the Lib Dem MSP said.

“The First Minister acknowledged in her statement that Orkney and Shetland were the exceptions in terms of rising cases, yet the rules being imposed hardly reflect that fact.

“As a result, many businesses in Orkney face further financial instability with no guarantee of being able to access additional support.

“The government must start sharing the evidence being used to drive these decisions and allow for proper debate and scrutiny in parliament.

“Ministers must also explain what they expect these new restrictions to achieve, particularly in areas with already low numbers of cases.

“This will be essential to maintain public confidence and compliance, as the government asks people to make further sacrifices.”

