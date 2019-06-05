McArthur raises dementia care concerns

June 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur has voiced concerns around access to health and social care for those with advanced dementia.

Speaking during a debate in parliament yesterday evening, Tuesday, Mr McArthur highlighted the findings of a report from the Fair Dementia Care Commission, which has found that many people who live with advanced dementia cannot access the healthcare they require or face costs that those with similar conditions do not.

In this Dementia Awareness Week, Mr McArthur also took the opportunity to praise the work of local dementia groups in Orkney, which is ‘going purple’ in support of those affected by the condition. Orkney’s MSP also confirmed that he will be “pulling on his boots” for a game of walking rugby at the Picky on Saturday, organised by Age Scotland Orkney.

Following the debate, Mr McArthur commented: “As people are living longer, so the number living with dementia, and advanced dementia, is on the increase. Given how debilitating this condition can be, it is crucial that those affected are able to access the treatment and care they need.

“In the early stages, people should be supported to live as well and independently as possible, with a focus on social and family supports as well as community connections. This is at the heart of what Dementia Friendly Orkney and the Dementia Hub do.

“As the condition develops, however, greater levels of treatment and care will inevitably be required. Unfortunately, as the Fair Dementia Care Commission highlights, too often that care is either not available or comes at a cost that those with other terminal conditions do not have to bear.

“Scotland is leading the way in much of the work being done in relation to dementia, including research. However, the Scottish Government needs to work with local authorities and others to ensure fair access to treatment and care for those with advanced dementia.”

