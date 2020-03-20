virus

McArthur: OIC should consider how to support local businesses

March 20, 2020 at 10:50 am

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has welcomed the Scottish Government’s commitment to provide financial support to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but says consideration has to be taken as to how Orkney Islands Council can help struggling businesses.

A £2.2 billion package is to be delivered from April 1 to assist businesses through an “immediate collapse in demand”.

Among the measures to be introduced are a full year’s 100 per cent non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality and tourism sectors; grants for small businesses, and hospitality, leisure and retail properties, and the relaxing of planning regulations, allowing pubs and restuarants to operate temporarily as takeaways.

Mr McArthur says Orkney’s local authority will need to consider what support it can provide as businesses face a fight for survival during this time of crisis.

During a ministerial statement, the cabinet secretary for the economy, Fiona Hyslop, acknowledged that more assistance needs to be provided to address the “real and distinct needs” of those who are self-employed or freelance workers and confirmed that specific government measures will be announced shortly.

In addition, the cabinet secretary for the rural economy, Fergus Ewing, confirmed that discussions are ongoing to provide a package of financial support to specifically help the fishing sector during this challenging period.

He encouraged anyone who has been affected financially to get in contact.

Responding to the announcements, Mr McArthur said: “There is understandably real concern and apprehension from those who are self-employed or work in a freelance capacity across Orkney about how coronavirus will impact on their income, businesses and livelihoods.

“I have been contacted by many constituents over the past few days who are facing these very sudden and serious challenges. For example, there has been little so far to help those who are self-employed and reliant on Orkney’s key tourism market.

“Similarly, with the closure of export markets, local fishermen have been in touch to highlight the crisis facing parts of the local inshore sector.

“I welcome the moves that both Scottish and UK Ministers have taken to date, but there is quite clearly more than needs to be done, both for businesses and their staff.

“At the same time, at a local level, Orkney Islands Council will need to consider what support it is able to provide to help ensure that key businesses within our local economy are able survive over the next few months.”

