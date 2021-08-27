McArthur names Orkney’s ‘local heroes’

August 27, 2021 at 2:36 pm

Neil and Sarah Taylor, of the Hamnavoe Restaurant in Stromness, have been named Orkney’s local heroes.

The announcement came, this Friday afternoon, from Orkney MSP Liam McArthur. Mr McArthur, along with other MSPs across Scotland, was recently given the task of selecting a local hero from their constituency to attend the formal opening the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in October.

Neil and Sarah Taylor, who run the Hamnavoe Restaurant in Stromness, made an extraordinary contribution to supporting the wider Orkney community during the pandemic, operating a soup kitchen that served thousands of meals to those in need, while balancing work commitments at the local care home and hospital.

In the nominations received for them, members of the Orkney public said: “They decided to give their money, time and a lot of effort, into making sure people in the community were looked after.

“There is quite possibly some people in the community that just wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Neil and Sarah delivering soup to them.”

Announcing his decision, Mr McArthur said: “All those nominated have proved themselves to be local heroes. They have shown our community at its best and made a real difference to lives of others at a challenging time for so many. It has made the task of choosing a single candidate horrendously difficult.

“I am delighted, however, to announce that I have chosen Neil and Sarah Taylor as Orkney Local Heroes. Turning their Hamnavoe Restaurant into a soup kitchen at the start of the pandemic was inspired and allowed the couple, with the support of family and friends, to provide an invaluable service to many older and vulnerable members of the community in and around Stromness. At the same time, Neil continued to work at Hamnavoe House while Sarah re-registered as an auxiliary nurse.

“Arrangements for the formal opening of this parliamentary session are still under discussion, although it has been confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen will attend. I look forward to welcoming Neil, Sarah and local heroes from across Scotland to Edinburgh for what promises to be a very special Opening Ceremony in October.

“Meantime, I’d like to thank everyone who sent in nominations. It really was difficult and I will be writing to each of those nominated to thank them for their incredible contribution to our community.”

Share this:

Tweet

