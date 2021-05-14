McArthur elected deputy presiding officer at Holyrood

May 14, 2021 at 4:50 pm

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has been elected as a deputy presiding officer for the Scottish Parliament.

Mr McArthur who was re-elected to the Orkney seat in a landslide victory, last week, has now claimed one of two positions deputising for the presiding officer at Holyrood.

The presiding officer oversees parliamentary debates at Holyrood. The role is supported by two deputies, one of which is now Orkney’s MSP.

Mr McArthur will join the new presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, and fellow deputy presiding officer Annabelle Ewing, in his new role.

