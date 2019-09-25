McArthur demands left luggage solution

September 25, 2019 at 11:37 am

After the recent announcement by Abellio that the left luggage facility at Aberdeen railway station will be withdrawn from Saturday, October 12, Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur and Shetlands MSP, Beatrice Wishart have written to Abellio to demand that a workable alternative arrangement is put in place before the closure takes place.

News of the proposed closure prompted constituents in both Orkney and Shetland to contact the Northern Isles MSPs to express concern about the impact on those travelling to and from the islands. Mr McArthur and Ms Wishart subsequently wrote to Abellio to relay these concerns directly and urge a rethink on the decision.

According to Mr McArthur, Abellio has responded to say that it is exploring the possibility of working with a retailer to provide a left luggage facility as part of the station redevelopment. Both Northern Isles MSPs have called on Abellio to fast track those discussions so that agreement is reached on a proposed alternative before the current facility is removed.

Mr McArthur said: “Passengers travelling to and from Orkney and Shetland by ferry, rely on the left luggage facility at Aberdeen railway station. The proposed closure will have a disproportionate impact on our constituents, many of whom are not able to carry around large bags and suitcases, while they wait for their ferry or train to depart.

“Even at this late stage, we hope Abellio will agree to review this decision and take steps to minimise any impact on islanders.”

