McArthur demands action on HIAL air traffic controllers impasse

March 4, 2019 at 3:20 pm

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has called on the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd to take action after Friday’s announcement that HIAL air traffic controllers will be going on strike over pay in April and the summer.

Mr McArthur said: “It is already the case that HIAL’s handling of air traffic control centralisation has left many staff based in the islands deeply unhappy.

“As well as the proposals themselves, there have been legitimate criticisms made about a lack of proper consultation. Given that controllers have now voted to go on strike, it would appear that the problems extend more widely than just centralisation.

“Given the lifeline nature of our air services, the impact that industrial action will have on those services must be taken extremely seriously. This is a concern I have raised with HIAL and will be bringing to the attention of the transport minister as well as the first minister.”

