virus

McArthur calls for locals to act responsibly when taking daily exercise

April 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, has urged the public to act responsibly when taking exercise.

The call follows concerns raised by farmers that too often access code rules are not being followed or, worse still, that government advice around the spread of Covid-19 is being ignored.

As the lambing season reaches its peak, the National Farming Union for Scotland has asked the public to give farmers the space they need to do their work.

Commenting, Mr McArthur said: “As the weather gets better, and lockdown gets harder, the temptation will be for people to want to be out and about enjoying the countryside.

“It is vitally important, however, that the public acts responsibly, including in the way exercise is taken. Ideally, this means exercising for a short period near home rather than taking the car to travel across the county.

“That is the best way of helping those in our health and care services, who are under such enormous pressure at the moment. It is also the best way of enabling local farmers to get on with their job of producing the food we need.”

Share this:

Tweet

