McArthur calls for locally-based air ambulance

February 24, 2023 at 11:52 am

Orkney MSP, Liam McArthur, has renewed his call for a locally based air ambulance for Orkney

This comes as the procurement of a new contract for the national air ambulance service gets underway.

The Scottish Ambulance Service currently operate two fixed wing aircraft based at Aberdeen Airport and Glasgow Airport, along with two helicopters based in Glasgow and Inverness. In recent years, SAS has also been able to incorporate the use of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) helicopters based at Perth Airport and in Aberdeen.

While the additional capacity created by the inclusion of the SCAA aircraft has been very welcome and proved to be a genuine “lifesaver”, Mr McArthur believes the re-tendering of the air ambulance contract presents an opportunity to look again at providing increased and improved cover for communities across the far north of Scotland and the islands.

