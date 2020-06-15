McArthur calls for independent investigation into NHS Orkney

June 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm

A call for NHS Orkney to be the subject of an independent investigation has been made by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

This follows criticism levelled at the health authority by Dr Roelf Dijkhuizen in his letter of resignation from his role as clinical quality advisor at NHS Orkney.

Dr Dijkhuizen has highlighted major concerns about the organisation, claiming that the Orkney public have been “denied an open and honest dialogue” when it comes to the coronavirus crisis. In his letter of resignation, which was widely distributed among NHS Orkney staff, last Thursday, the senior medic set out his view that the pandemic has “cruelly exposed” a top-heavy system of micro-management within the organisation.

Responding to the allegations made by Dr Dijkhuizen, Mr McArthur issues a statement, today, Monday, stating his belief that any investigation into these concerns should be undertaken independently of NHS Orkney management.

He said: “The concerns raised by Dr Dijkhuizen in his resignation letter are extremely serious and will have given rise to understandable anxiety within the local community.

“It is essential, therefore, that immediate action is now taken to fully investigate these allegations so that any failings can be quickly identified and addressed.

“However, any investigation must also be seen to be fair and impartial. Given that Dr Dijkhuizen’s criticisms are directed largely at members of the Executive team and board, it is hard to see how NHS Orkney can simply be left to investigate themselves.

“I have therefore written to the Health Secretary and the Chair of NHS Orkney seeking clarification about how this investigation will be carried out and reinforcing the need for urgency, transparency and independence in the interests of staff, patients and the wider community.”

Share this:

Tweet

