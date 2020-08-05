virus

McArthur gains clarity on Aberdeen travel

August 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur has obtained further information from the Scottish Government, clarifying how the localised lockdown in Aberdeen will impact folk travelling to and from Orkney.

Following the announcement about the Aberdeen restrictions, Mr McArthur said: “It is worrying that lockdown restrictions have been reimposed in Aberdeen today, but it also acts as a stark reminder to us all that the virus has not gone away.

“It is also a necessary response to ensure that the virus is contained, and that people are kept safe.

”This lockdown affects those living in Aberdeen most directly, but I recognise that these restrictions will also have implications for islanders either in the city at present or with plans to travel there over the coming days.

”I have therefore sought clarity from the Scottish Government on what travel is or is not allowed in light of the lockdown being imposed.”

Mr McArthur says he has received the following information:

· Taking effect from 5pm on Wednesday 5 August, bars, restaurants, cafes and pubs will be required by law to close.

· Hotel restaurants can remain open to provide food for existing guests, and takeaway services can continue.

· People in Aberdeen City are asked not to meet other households indoors or travel more than five miles for leisure or recreational purposes.

· Extended household arrangements can continue, but those are situations which should only involve one other adult who is living on their own.

· People can continue to travel for work, or education purposes.

· Visiting in hospitals will return to essential visits only. Care home visiting remains essential visiting indoors only with controlled visiting outside.

· We are advising people who are not in Aberdeen, not to travel there.

· Anyone already in Aberdeen visiting family or on holiday may stay, but they should follow all the guidance and take extra care when they return home.

· The regulations which stipulate the restrictions on hospitality – and the associated guidance and advice – will be reviewed in seven days.

· We understand the impact these measures will have on individuals and businesses.

· We would emphasise that where a business has brought staff off furlough, those staff can be re-furloughed, as part of the Jobs Retention Scheme.

· Our precautionary and careful judgement is we need to take decisive action now to try to contain this outbreak and prevent further harm later on

